Lee County's ONLY Digital 24/7 News Website!

We are the ONLY local newspaper that can link the past to the present by offering our readers several news options. We stay true to the past, as we have since 1883, by providing print newspapers, and keeping up with the times by providing an online daily news website that is exclusive to Lee County. You can subscribe to print, digital, or BOTH!

 You can contact us at 606-464-2444, email: thebeattyvilleenterprise@gmail.com, or online at www.beattyvilleenterprise.com.

Subscribe to the only newspaper in Lee County that can keeps you up-to-date on all things local 24/7 via our website. 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you