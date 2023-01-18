Jan 2nd- 8th:
Answered 27 complaints
Opened 5 cases
Worked 3 accidents
Had 13 arrests
Served 5 summons
10 subpoenas
8 warrants
Jan 8-16:
15 arrest
6 cases
6 accidents worked
32 complaints answered
4 traffic citations issued
4 escorts
