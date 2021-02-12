LEGISLATIVE UPDATE FROM STATE REP. BILL WESLEY

I joined legislators from throughout the Commonwealth in Frankfort this week as we reconvened for the second portion of the 2021 session. On the first day back at the Capitol after the recess, the House of Representatives and the Senate voted to override six vetoes issued by Governor Beshear. Ordinarily, all six bills would become effective once the Secretary of State signs them because they include emergency clauses. However, the Governor filed a lawsuit challenging three of these bills within minutes of our overrides, so their fate remains in the hands of a Franklin County Circuit Judge.
Legislators wasted no time passing legislation in committee meetings as we put into law the policies vetted throughout 2020. I want to share some insight on the legislative movements we saw this week during committee meetings and on the House Floor.
Natural Resources and Energy: Committee members approved HB 207, a preemptive measure to protect our homeowners and consumers by prohibiting a local government entity from restricting consumers’ ability to use a utility service of their choosing.
Tourism and Outdoor Recreation: Members discussed HB 209, which would allow game meat donations to or from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources or cooperative agency for educational, promotional, or free meal distributional purposes. Donating wild game is a great way to ensure harvested meat is not wasted and helps those with food insecurities in our community.
Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection: Legislators heard testimony about HB 14 and HB 109. HB 14 would exempt eligible veteran service organizations like the VFW and American Legion from property taxes. To be eligible, the organization must spend over 50 percent of its annual net income on veterans and other charitable causes. HB 109, known as the Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act, will prevent active-duty military personnel from losing custody if deployed.
As you can see, it’s been a busy week, but it is in these moments I am reminded of what a privilege it is to serve this district. I hope you will not hesitate to reach out to me to share your thoughts on the issues coming before us in Frankfort. I can be reached during the week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (EST) through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov.
