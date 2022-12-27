The Christmas season is more than giving gifts, spending time with loved ones, or even attending services. It is the celebration of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Moreover, we must also celebrate the freedom to be able to glorify our Savior during the sacred Christmas season. As Christmases come and go with each passing year, what remains is how we choose to renew our faith and trust in the Lord as the years change.
With political debate and discussion becoming more day-to-day among family and friends, divides are becoming more apparent with our fellow man. Christmas knows no divides, for all should praise the coming of our Lord.
One of my favorite year-end activities is hearing others’ resolutions for the coming New Year. Too often though, once Christmas is over, we jump straight to planning our New Year’s parties and thinking how we can best ring in the coming year. The love and joy we spread at Christmas should be carried throughout the remainder of the year because there is no better resolution with which to start 2023 than your faith.
I will be opening my 2023 with this prayer written by an unknown author, and I encourage you all to do the same:
Lord, You make all things new.
You bring hope alive in our hearts
And cause our Spirits to be born again.
Thank you for this new year
For all the potential it holds.
Come and kindle in us
A mighty flame
So that in our time, many will see the wonders of God
And live forever to praise Your glorious name.
In Jesus’s name we pray, Amen.
As 2022 comes to close, I would like to reflect and give thanks to all the blessings and even the hardships this year has brought me. One particular hardship was the passing of my dad, Dallas Truett, who first got sick last year on Christmas Eve. This event was a tough one however during and after this hardship, I remembered to remain thankful for my family, my country, and most importantly my faith. As the Apostle Paul wrote in a letter to the Romans, “We also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.”
Again, I want to wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I will be returning to Frankfort as we convene the 2023 Regular Session on January 3 and hope to update you on our agenda and the work we accomplish with future legislative updates. Until then, let’s put 2022 to rest.
Truett Named Vice Chair of Education Committee
Representative Timmy Truett of McKee is the new Vice Chair of the Kentucky House’s Education Committee, House Speaker David Osborne announced this week.
“All levels of education are critical to the well-being of our children, families, and communities,” said Truett. “It is an honor to accept this critical leadership post in the Statehouse and advocate for our public schools. I am ready to get to work and craft policies that strengthen learning opportunities for all.”
As Vice Chairman, Truett will deal directly with matters that pertain to public schools, including primary, secondary, and higher education. This includes curriculum, teacher qualifications, and accountability. The committee is also responsible for enacting policies relating to the State Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Education.
A school leader and family farmer, Truett brings a breadth of expertise to the role, having worked at each level of K-12 education. He currently serves as principal at McKee Elementary School in Jackson County Under his leadership, McKee has been identified as a high performing school numerous times, including this past year. Prior to that, he taught and coached at the middle and high school levels.
“With a professional resume that includes serving as a classroom teacher, school administrator, and coach, Rep. Truett certainly has the expertise needed to shape education policy. After all, he comes from a school district that against all odds can celebrate that all elementary schools are considered high performance or better as of the most recent state assessment data. But, he brings far more than this to the table. His experience as a father, small businessman, and employer is equally valuable. From the classroom to the state level, Rep. Truett understands education and he sees firsthand how the policies we enact in Frankfort play out in schools throughout the state,” said House Speaker David Osborne.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a committee chair “serves as the parliamentary head of a committee. The chair sets the committee’s agenda, determining when—or in many states, whether—bills will be considered.”
The 2023 Regular Session will convene on Tuesday, January 3 and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter, and most major social media outlets.
