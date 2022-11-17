LEGISLATIVE UPDATE From State Representative Timmy Truett

As candidates pick up yard signs and elections officials finalize results, our television and radio programming can return to some form of normal without political advertising. I want to thank those who voted and those who voted to allow me the privilege of serving this community for
another term. I also want to thank all of the candidates in all of the races. It reminds me of the words President Theodore Roosevelt’s shared in a speech titled, “Citizenship in a Republic.”
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.”
The speech, more commonly known as “The Man in the Arena,” was given a year after he left the White House and two years before he lost an attempt to regain it. Roosevelt knew all too well how rough the sport of politics could be, but he also knew that once the election was over we must be prepared to set aside the differences and work together for the good of our nation.
As a legislator, I am ready to represent this district and I am grateful to be a voice for you in the State House. With the election behind us, our focus has returned to continuing preparations for the 2023
Regular Session. The Kentucky Constitution requires us to convene on the first Tuesday after the first Monday, so we will begin the session on January 3. As an odd-year session, we will meet
for 30 legislative days and must adjourn by March 30.
When we do convene, it will be only the fourth time in our state’s history that the House Majority Caucus has 80 members, and the first time a Republican majority does. Tuesday’s election also marks the second general election cycle in a row where no majority incumbent lost. Kentuckians voted overwhelmingly for conservative candidates who will continue our efforts to make this the best place to live and work, while fighting to protect the values we hold dear.
I expect one of the first bills we will vote on to be the measure necessary to lower the state’s individual income tax from 5% to 4.5%, leaving more than $600 million in the pockets of taxpayers across the state. This is critical as every Kentuckian faces the rising cost of living and
skyrocketing prices. This will be the first session in four years that we will not have to pass a budget. However, we will continue to look at state spending.
In particular, we want to make sure we are investing taxpayer resources in the best way possible and give us an opportunity to address the impact of inflation on state spending. We understand the task at hand this next session. The voters of Kentucky have made clear that they endorse our efforts to manage taxpayer money, provide resources for our students and
families, provide adequate funding for natural disaster relief, and protect our commonwealth’s values. Kentucky, we will not disappoint.
There will be other initiatives and I hope you will
follow along on by visiting the Legislative Research Commission website at legislature.ky.gov, or tuning into committee meetings and floor proceedings on Kentucky Educational Television
(ket.org), the legislature’s YouTube page (@KY LRC Committee Meetings), and the House Majority Caucus’s YouTube page (@KY House GOP).
As always, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues in the final weeks of the interim. I can be reached here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at Timmy.Truett@LRC.KY.GOV.
