Legislative Update with State Rep Bill Wesley 2-16-21

FRANKFORT, KY FEBRUARY 16, 2021: Auditor’s report adds to unemployment insurance problems 400,000 unopened emails, claims paid without verifying wage information, thousands of unprocessed claims remain. While most of Kentucky slowed down to face ice and snow storms, legislative activity sped up at the State Capitol. As a member of the House, I am pleased to report we continue to pass legislation aimed at crafting good long-term public policy. This week, we sent legislation (HB7) to the Senate aimed at encouraging a more comprehensive approach to substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery in each of our 120 counties.
We also approved HB183, which would amend the state’s Medicaid plan to allow Kentucky hospitals to draw down more federal funds without increasing the burden on the state budget. This measure would result in significant relief for hospitals and as well as provide additional Medicaid funds for the state.
The Senate will now consider HB209, which would allow the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Agency, the Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension Program, and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife to receive and donate game meat for the purpose of food distribution and cooking demonstrations for those in need.
These are just a few examples of the bills we passed this week, demonstrating the variety of issues brought to us for consideration.
For the remainder of this Update I’ll share information about the ongoing issues with unemployment insurance (UI). We are all aware the UI Program has been riddled with issues since the state shutdown in mid-March. With a handful of executive orders, the Governor put thousands of Kentuckians out-of-work without any apparent consideration of how a system designed to serve a relatively low caseload would handle skyrocketing claim numbers. As a result, more than 100,000 claims remain unprocessed, communication with the Office of Unemployment Insurance is non-existent, and we have more questions than answers.
While we were in Session, Kentucky’s Auditor Mike Harmon released a report that brought to light new concerns about the troubling lack of leadership over the state’s unemployment insurance program. It’s important to note the Auditor is an independent office within the executive branch. Constitutionally charged with auditing the accounts and financial transactions of all spending agencies of the Commonwealth, the Auditor’s Office performs hundreds of audits each year, and the UI issues were presented as part of the Statewide Single Audit of Kentucky.
The Audit focused on several problems, but the most infuriating news to learn was that the Office of Unemployment Insurance archived more than 400,000 unread emails. Yes, you read that correctly, they archived more than 400,000 emails with no regard for the people who sent them. These are messages from Kentuckians inquiring about their applications for benefits, many at the end of their financial rope and likely still wondering why their claims have not been processed.
In addition to the unread emails, the UI Program also violated federal law and sacrificed program integrity by adopting an “auto-pay” approach that allowed benefits to be paid without requiring claimants to report the weekly wage information required to determine eligibility. That’s right – claims were paid without verifying whether or not they were eligible. In fact, more than $655 million in claims were paid while UI was using auto-pay. Of course, many of these claims were valid.
To determine how big a problem the auto-pay approach was, the Auditor’s Office sampled 37 cases and found that in 16 people were paid unemployment benefits for the loss of part-time jobs despite still being employed. The net overpayment in this sample was more than $116,000.
The Auditor’s Office also rooted out multiple issues with security and data processing, finding that basic security protocols like vetting employees and requiring password resets were far too relaxed. This may or may not explain the security breach discovered only after someone filing a claim reported they were able to see social security numbers and other personal identity information belonging to other people.
The number of unprocessed claims and the Auditor’s report are disturbing enough on their own. Employers now face a $100 per employee increase in their unemployment insurance premiums, despite the fact the pandemic and the state’s response to it caused the job losses. This increase is automatically triggered when the UI fund is depleted. It is required to pay back a federal loan taken out by the Governor to shore up the fund. Those loans already stand at more than $700 million and are expected to grow as unemployment numbers continue to remain high. Ultimately, this means already struggling employers are going to have a harder time making ends meet – which could easily lead to more businesses closing or eliminating positions.
While we are limited in what we can do to address the unprocessed claims, and the Auditor’s Office has already focused on areas of improvement in how the UI fund is administered, we are considering legislation aimed at keeping people off unemployment by preserving jobs. The bill, HB413, passed the House Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee this week. The bill suspends an increase in the taxable wage base, which would have been $300 this year and keeps that rate at the same level for two years. HB413 also suspends the state UI surcharge for two years. The bill would also require unemployment insurance claims that are the direct result of state and federal emergencies be paid out of a pooled account, rather than the employer’s account. As many of you know, this week the House voted to legalize historical horse racing machines. As a Pastor, a Christian and your State Representative, I want you to hear from me how I voted and why. I voted against this proposal, SB120, because I believe our success will come another way, not from gambling. I do not want Kentuckians to lose hundreds of millions of dollars to these people while they give our State a few million and all the problems that come with gambling. That's not a success. We'll never win in gambling, only those that own the slot machines wins. I am against the robbing and the losing, that Kentuckians will face due to it. As your public servant, I’m committed to making decisions that strengthen the people of Estill, Lee, Owsley, Breathitt Counties along with the precinct of Waco in Madison County. I know historical horse racing makes billions for the corporations behind those machines and the money ultimately comes from the pockets of our friends and neighbors. I also understand these machines will one day eclipse the beautiful racehorses they are supposed to be protecting. Gamblers will eventually choose the bells and whistles of the slot machine over the horse races. It’s happened in other states and it will happen here. Then it becomes a simple business decision. Horses, with their feed bills, vet visits, and expensive real estate, will be replaced entirely by the far cheaper slot machine.
As strongly as I feel, this was still a difficult vote because I respect many on both sides of the issue and know that there are folks in our community that are both for and against it. Ultimately, I voted the way I always will - for the people of the 91st District and the people of Kentucky.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me to share your thoughts on the issues coming before us in Frankfort. I can be reached during the week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (EST) through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Bill Wesley@lrc.ky.gov
