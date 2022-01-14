Legislative Update

Since adjourning the 2021 Regular Session, I have used this update to share how we were preparing for this session. Interim committees met and heard testimony, gathered information, and focused on how to use the knowledge and data gained to craft thoughtful, intentional policies to help address the challenges our state faces.
Because we did our homework, we are ready for this legislative session. When we gaveled in on Tuesday, we hit the ground running because we were well-prepared for the task. We took action on bills that redraw the state’s legislative, congressional, and Supreme Court districts. These bills represent a plan for redistricting, the process of redrawing state and federal legislative districts to better represent trends in population after the last census. Redistricting is required by the United States and Kentucky constitutions and the final product must meet constitutional and legal considerations, while ensuring that each person has equal representation.
The House crafted a plan for all one hundred House districts and the seven Kentucky Supreme Court districts, while the Senate drew the lines for their plan and the congressional plan. We worked to make all House and Supreme Court districts more compact, while still maintaining as much continuity as possible for constituents. Unfortunately, four sets of my colleagues saw their districts combined because of population shifts. The plan was fairly crafted and the results have been hailed as the best redistricting effort in modern history.
Not one House district remains unchanged, and sadly this means our district will also look different. At the moment I still represent Estill, Lee, Owsley, Breathitt, and a precinct in Madison County. Redistricting takes place every 10 years. Due to the loss of population, especially in Eastern KY, the whole state had shifted in a lot of ways. My District was not the only one that changed. I love, my State, Eastern KY, and District 91 that I presently serve. Under new provisions, I will be representing Powell and Estill County, as well as my home precinct of Waco in Madison County.
Redistricting consumed a great deal of our time during the first week, but it is far from the only issue that received our attention. On Friday, we made the historic move of filing a House budget proposal before the Governor’s budget address. The Kentucky Constitution is clear that the budget must begin in the House of Representatives. However, lawmakers have traditionally waited weeks and used the Governor’s budget as a starting place – something I have long thought is poor public policy. By filing our own proposal, we have an opportunity to consider the Governor’s recommendations and work with our colleagues in the Senate. I will share more about the House proposal in our next update, but I am overall pleased that it shows a commitment to meeting our state’s needs without spending every dollar available to us. Highlights include record funding for education, a continued commitment to the state’s budget reserve trust fund, and resources to provide pay increases for the Kentucky State Police, state employees, social workers, and educators.
We also filed legislation, HB 5, aimed at addressing some of the needs generated by the deadly storms that destroyed so many homes and businesses in Western Kentucky. While I expect this measure will change as needs develop, the version filed on Saturday includes $200 million in allocations and creates a fund, titled the West Kentucky State Aid Funding and Emergencies (SAFE) Fund, to oversee the allocations made with these dollars. Of that funding, the Kentucky Department of Education will receive $30 million to help provide educational services and another $15 million is earmarked for temporary housing units.
I love, my State, Eastern KY, and District 91 that I presently serve. The bible says to love not in word but in deed, and I have attempted through my short tenure to prove this by showing people that I cared for our District, through action rather than empty promises. My campaign promise to all was ''Our District will not be neglected''. The word neglect means, forgotten about or abandoned. I promised that I would never do that to my people. My promise remains as I begin to transition into my new area. As of right now, I will still serve ALL the counties in District 91 until the process has been finalized and changes have taken place. I will still visit the people that I have built relationships with and will work with the new Representative to help in any way that I can. I voted YES on the new map, not because I didn't care for my District, but because the change had to come.
God has seasons, and with seasons there will be changes. Our time had a season and it's constitutional. That season changes every 10 years. I will be going into a new part of Madison and Powell County if the people elect me this coming May.
Suppose we win the Primary in May, then we will move forward to the general held in November. Either way, I will still serve these counties for this whole year before going into my new District area. I love serving my people, but it has been challenging at times serving through both natural disasters and the ongoing pandemic. I ask for your help and prayers as we move forward. I will serve the new area as I have the one I serve in now.
I love all of you and I'm looking forward to the legislative session we're going into, new projects coming into our area, and the season of growth that is taking place. Regardless of any negativity, you might hear about the mapping, just know that we go through this constitutional change every 10 years, and ''Our District will not be neglected''.
