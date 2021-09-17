LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

Generally, my legislative updates share information about the Kentucky General Assembly and what is happening throughout the Commonwealth. With the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, I would like to take an opportunity to reflect not only on the tragedy of that day, but also on the hope and courage that we found afterwards.
Like most of you, I still remember where I was and what I was doing when I received the news about the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Two planes crashed into the World Trade Center Twin Towers in Manhattan, New York City. One plane crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The final plane, Flight 93 crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, following an attempt by the passengers and crew members to regain control of the plane from the hijackers. Many people believe that Flight 93 was aiming for the United States Capitol Building or the White House in Washington, DC.
From the early morning hours when 19 men hijacked four fuel-loaded commercial airliners with the intent to turn them into weapons of mass destruction. When they finished, 2,977 people were dead, more than 6,000 were injured, and our entire nation was spinning. The sense of unity in the days following the attacks comes from having a shared enemy. However, it can also come from having a shared purpose. Many of the strongest pieces of public policy passed here in Frankfort stems from bipartisan efforts. After all, as Kentuckian’s we all stand stronger together. This very idea is incorporated into our state seal, with the words “United We Stand, Divided We Fall” surrounding a buckskin-clad pioneer shaking the hand of a suit-wearing, city living counterpart. Kentucky is a diverse state, with very strong-minded regions and a pride in our way of life. We have challenges and opportunities in our urban and rural areas. They may differ based on local economies, priorities and goals, but we want opportunities for all Kentuckians to succeed.
Even when people do not agree, it is crucial that we remain respectful of each other. These days, our society seems to very quickly take to social media with hate-filled, negative words that can have a lasting effect. As we reflect on the 20th anniversary of September 11, let us all remember that even during tough times we are stronger together.
Let us not ever forget the thousands of first responders that served during this tragedy. When first responders arrived at the World Trade Center, they went to work, as if it was just another job to do. For them, this day was quite possibly the worst day of their lives. Of the 2,977 victims killed during the attacks, 412 were emergency workers and 340 were firefighters. Over 1,100 first responders have been diagnosed with cancer directly linked to the dust and air quality after the terror attacks.
First responders are always finding themselves at the forefront of incidents and disasters, and ensure the safety and well-being of the population. They are, however, at great danger of being exposed to situations that pose risk of harm to them or the people under their care. I’d like to take this legislative update as an opportunity to express my appreciation to all first responders for their selfless service. Your service to the community is greatly appreciated!
