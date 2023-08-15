Lemon I. Caldwell, III, son of the late Lemon Isaac Caldwell, Jr. and Madelene Hogan Caldwell was born in Lexington, Kentucky on March 21, 1961 and departed this life in Grayson, Kentucky on August 9, 2023 at the age of 62 years, 4 months, and 19 days. He leaves behind four sisters, Vickie Mays, Connie Campbell and husband Von all of Beattyville, Kentucky, Diana Riddle and husband Jim of Tennessee, and Patricia Couch and husband William of Berea, Kentucky; a half-brother, Steve Fellows of Indiana; a half-sister, Susan Thomason and husband Larry of Illinois; and a host of other relative and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Beattyville on August 28, 2023 at 11 AM. Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
