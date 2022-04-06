Lenville Ray Tutt 58 passed away Friday, March 25. 2022. He was born in Beattyville October 16, 1963 to Lenville and Easter Tutt. He is survived by his mother Easter Tutt, two daughters Bridget Young, Megan Traylor and husband T. J., ten grandchildren, three brothers Danny Chamber, Donnie Tutt and wife Mary, Jim Tutt and wife Karen, three sisters Gayle Craft and Clyde, Jean Tutt, Joyce Szymchack and husband Larry.
He was preceded by his father Lenville Tutt, a son Nathan Tutt and a sister Sharon Shuler. Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Ridge Chapel Church on Shoemaker Ridge with Garland Lacy officiating. Burial followed in the Tutt Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.
