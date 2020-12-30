Leonard Carl Ross, husband of Bertha Jeanette Stamper Ross of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Leonard Ross, Jr. and Ruby Nell Norris Ross was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on January 4, 1947 and departed this life in Louisville, Kentucky on December 21, 2020 at the age of 73 years, 11 months and 17 days. He was a member of the Beartrack Bible Church, the Lee County Saddle Club, and a former State Manager for Kentucky Oil Gathering, as well as a charter member of the Beartrack Fire Department where he served for nearly 30 years. He also served for 20 years as a Lee County Magistrate and for 9 years in Korea and Vietnam while enlisted in the United States Army.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind three children, Leonard Carl Ross, Jr. and wife Marian, Rodney Scott Ross and wife LaDonna, and Carla Jeanette Lyons and husband David; six grandchildren, DaKota and Hunter Ross, LaTasha and LaShonda Ross, and Charlie and Tucker Lyons; two great grandchildren, Colton Max Burkhart and Rodnee Janis Johnson all of Beattyville, Kentucky; two sisters, Marie Pelfrey of Campton, Kentucky and Sadie Jewell Ross of Beattyville, Kentucky; one brother, Stoney Ross also of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents and one daughter, Tonya Cecile Ross. Pallbearers include DaKota and Hunter Ross, Dickie Samples, David Lyons, Leonard Ross, Jr., and Rodney Ross. Private family graveside services held. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
