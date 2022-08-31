Leone Lockard Cole, 80, of Beattyville KY, passed away peacefully August 25th, 2022, at her home surrounded by family in Beattyville KY. She was born on May 29th of 1942, in Breathitt County KY, the daughter of Nora Lockard. She was the secretary of Lee County middle school for over 30 years, and heavily involved with the Lee County school system for several years after. Leone Cole loved many activities which included Morris Fork crafts, local and state competitions for crafts, gardening, being a mother and grandmother.
She was a member of the Beattyville Christian Church of Beattyville KY. Survivors are daughter Katrina Cole Ackerman (Fred), of Beattyville Ky; Grandchildren, Kristopher Boyd (Janelle) of Linden, IN, Katie Ackerman (William) of Cincinnati, OH, Michael Ackerman (Brianna) of Richmond, KY, and Zachary Ackerman of Beattyville, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Cole, andmother Nora Lockard. A remembrance service will be scheduled at a later date for immediate family.
Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
