December 10, 2020
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell
317 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
U.S. Senator Rand Paul
167 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Dear Senators McConnell and Paul:
As this truly difficult year draws to a close, we are writing to urge you to work with your fellow legislators across the aisle and the U.S. Capitol to help our country avert what is poised to be an even bigger economic catastrophe than we saw in the pandemic’s opening months. Without another federal stimulus package before January, hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians, along with tens of millions of Americans, will face dire consequences. For moral as well as economic reasons, we cannot afford to let this happen, especially now that viable vaccines assure us that an end to COVID-19 is in sight.
We know you understand the severity of the situation, and we are heartened that progress is being made toward a bipartisan deal. While we believe additional stimulus will still be necessary, what we know for sure is that something has to be enacted now, given the fact that several CARES Act programs – and the financial security they provide – are in their final days.
One of the most consequential of those is the pandemic unemployment insurance program. This lifeline has helped many families meet their basic necessities, but a fast-growing number has exhausted benefits, including thousands of Kentuckians who saw extended payments stop last month due to federal rules beyond their control. Many more Americans will of course join them without quick action by Congress.
Extending eligibility and restoring the $600 federal benefit that expired this summer would make a world of difference to those still unable to find work through no fault of their own. Such a move would not only benefit them; it also would provide a much-needed boost to our overall bottom line.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, reinstating the unemployment insurance programs would add more than five million jobs and raise the United States’ GDP by 3.5 percent. Given the fact that we are still 10 million jobs below where we were a year ago, we cannot understand any hesitancy about making this move.
For most of us, the COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes. While the virus threatens us all, its economic consequences are falling almost entirely on those who can least afford it. The stock market is back again setting records and high-wage jobs have largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, and yet U.S. Census Bureau figures show the rate of hunger in America is the worst it has been in at least 20 years.
As our elected senators, you are in position to lead the way in easing the pain of so many. The cost may be high, but the cost of inaction is significantly higher. So many Americans are counting on you, because they have nowhere else to turn.
In this season of giving and hope, we ask that you do what you can to help during one of the most trying times in our country's history. We stand ready to do whatever we can to make that goal a reality.
Sincerely,
House Democratic Leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham, and Angie Hatton; and state Representatives Cherlynn Stevenson, Josie Raymond, Al Gentry, Kelly Flood, Rachel Roberts, Buddy Wheatley, Lisa Willner, McKenzie Cantrell, Mary Lou Marzian, Patti Minter, Chris Harris, Tina Bojanowski, Jeff Donohue, Susan Westrom, Attica Scott, Ruth Ann Palumbo, Maria Sorolis, George Brown, Jr., and Joe Graviss
CC: U.S. Representatives James Comer, Brett Guthrie, John Yarmuth, Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers, and Andy Barr
