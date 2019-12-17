I came to Beattyville the day after the recent wet/dry election to take down the two signs our church had put up urging people to vote no against the sales of alcohol. My two young grandsons came with me to help.
The oldest who is twelve, knew how I felt about the election results. He said, “We lost, didn’t we Papaw?” After thinking for a moment I replied, “No son, we won! The people who voted for this and who are supporting it are the ones who lost. We did what the Lord wanted by taking a stand against sin.” I am thankful that I have the privilege of raising my children and grandchildren in the fear and admonition of the Lord. (Eph. 6:4) If we will continue to do that, we will be winners when it all is said and done and we stand before Christ at Judgement.
