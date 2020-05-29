Dear Lee County,
As many people know they are talking about taking the ambulance services out of Lee County/Beattyville and if that happens the closest services would be 30 plus minutes away. Everyone needs to know that that is too long to wait on help in a life or death situation. The people that work on the EMS services are hardworking people they take time away from their family to be on call and be ready for whatever calls that they may get. Even during this Covid-19 virus they are on call and ready for whatever happens. They are risking the chance of catching the virus to make sure that you and your family are safe. Just imagine life without EMS in Lee county with the closest help 30 minutes away. Just think of you, your kids, your parents, anyone who may need EMS that is hurt really, really bad and they need help fast and can’t wait 30 minutes or longer to get help. The person that needs help could have a heart attack or a stroke or maybe worse. Private vs public EMS services. What's the difference? Private ambulance services tend to have the lowest rates of pay. public ambulance services typically respond to 911 calls and private providers perform interfacility, discharge and other scheduled, non-emergency transports. The cost of public ambulance services is dependent on the agency, type of care given to a patient and transport mileage. Not only is EMS important but the fire department and the police are important too. But we the citizens of Lee County need to keep all of our emergency services and road services. I am a junior firefighter at the Lee County Fire Department and I have to say it I love it they ain’t enough that I can say about it I am super crazy about it we at the department are ready for any calls we may get. We are all in this together. We will get over this virus and become strong again . We just need to keep all of our emergency services….. Everyone, stay safe and wear your masks and wash your hands. Thanks!
Sincerely,
Trenton Seale
