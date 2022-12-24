“I have to be honest, one of the things I won’t miss about being County Judge is dealing with people who lack any understanding of an issue and won’t make any effort to learn more. In last week’s Enterprise, an anonymous writer accused Animal Control Officer, Emory Crawford, of taking advantage of the community by using the Animal Control vehicle for personal trips. This anonymous letter writer also said I had been told but did nothing.
First, the anonymous writer did send me an anonymous email, actually several, accusing the ACO of abusing his truck privileges. I explained to the anonymous individual that the ACO was a law enforcement officer, and as a part time employee, was authorized to take his truck to work locally, since he often left work to make animal control runs. I also explained that the ACO has only been using the truck for the last couple of weeks, because he has been off for personal reasons for the last several months.
I also offered to show the individual gas receipts and hours the ACO put in as part of his part time job, but the secretive individual did not take the opportunity to learn more, but instead wanted to go public. OK, that is anyone’s right; but in this case, the person clung to ignorance instead of learning more. Mr. Crawford has done his job with incredible professionalism and compassion. Hundreds of animals have been safely transported to the Estill County Shelter by him, and many other issues have been resolved without transport. By the way, if Mr. Crawford was making a run to the Estill County Shelter and took his wife with him, or took her on a run, and they stopped for dinner somewhere, I wouldn’t have a problem with that either.
In over three years of working with him, Emory Crawford has performed his duties in accordance with the highest standards of public service. His fuel bills are always within reason and he never pads his time. Lee County is a safer place because of his honesty and adherence to duty.”
-Chuck Caudill Jr Lee County Judge Executive
