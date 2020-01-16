What does it take to become a student of the month? It means getting your brain and body ready to learn. It means paying attention, learning how to take notes, doing your homework on time and well,....looking for every opportunity to learn. But it takes more than just good study habits. It also means being a great classmate, making people feel good about themselves, not bad; being helpful and respectful to teachers and fellow students even if you feel they are being mean.
The Student of the Month is selected by the teachers of Lee County High School. Ms. Joli King calls high school teachers and ask them if they would like to nominate anyone for Student of the Month. After a selection is made, Ms.King presents congratulatory cards to the nominated students and recognizes their achievement by posting their names on the lunch room wall for everyone to see.
The following are the High School Students of the Month for December 2019
- Ethan Booth
- Taylor Thacker
- Morgan Williamson
- Steve Johnson
- Trenton Seale
- Lester Smith
- Felicity Dempsey
- Aidan Olson
- Jacob Sizemore
- Corey Little
- Nate Phillips
- Alison Reece
- Melinda Stamper
- Madison Begley
- Eddie Brown
- Elizabeth Mcintosh
- Brandon Mcintosh
- Aidan Minter
- Erin Mcintosh
- Destiny Terry
- Walker White
- Brooklyn Brandenburg
- Damien Green
- Belle Brandenburg
