Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a snake, a robot and a boat. Love, Ryland Tutt
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Bowser castle, a Bowser and a Mario. Love, Zachary Drake
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like army boots, a toy car and a toy bear. Love, Brayden Lee
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Lol dolls, Barbies and a suitcase. Love, Jacey Mays
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Legos, love, a suitcase and a Barbie for my sister. Love, Hadyn Tenhagen
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like 10,000 Lol dolls, Barbies and a mermaid. Love, Gracelynn Bowling
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a horn, a police car and a bat and ball. Love, Patricia Brennan
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a kitten, a vest and a rabbit. Love, Jacelynn Childers
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Batman, an iPad, and hot wheels. Love, Charles Arnold
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a red car, a cat and a dog. Love, Mallory Thorpe
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a wallet, a fish and a lunch box. Love, Anthony Elkins
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a kite, a cat and Lol dolls. Love, Chloe Land
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Lol doll, a pig and a cat. Love, Sarah Shuler
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a hippopotamus, a map and a bear. Love, Jerimiah Watson
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like hot wheels, a vest, a guitar, a lunchbox and a Nerf gun. Love, Colton Goe
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a cat, blue boots and blocks. Love, Kayden Shean
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a football, a guitar, a lunchbox, an ax and a vest. Love, Weston Rose
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a game controller, a toy car and jewelry. Love, Katelyn Farler
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like an Xbox controller, tablet and a Steve toy. Love, Kager Fox
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a stuffed animal, a TV and a boat. Love, Jay Whisman
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like 2 Lol dolls and a pig. Love, Lilly Green
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a toy car, a toy truck, a new jingle bell because mine is broken and a Ruldoph the Red Nose Reindeer. Love, Preston Fox
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like headbands, a mermaid, and a toy truck. Love, Hallie Mann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.