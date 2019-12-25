Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a dog, a cat and a phone. Love, Lakinzie Stepp
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a unicorn, Dora puzzles and a noodle game. Love, Kira Mullins
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a tank, a helicopter and a best friend. Love, Conor Glenn
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a dinosaur, a plane and a helicopter. Love, Kolton Jewell
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like one hundred markers, a motorcycle and a phone. Love, Charlie Brandenburg
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a motorcycle, a race car and car lighting. Love, Kayjian Caudill
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a bologna sandwich, pizza and toy cheese. Love, Jaxon Lucas
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a cat, food and a doghouse. Love, Josie Overbee
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a dirt bike, a helicopter and a real phone. Love, Dakota Spaulding
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a ford truck, dirt bike and a lizard. Love, Tony Young
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Shopkins, cutie cars and a doll house. Love, Mikaylae Eversole
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like cars, markers and stuffed animals. Love, Joshua Fernandes
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a dirt bike, four wheeler and a toy dinosaur. Love, Liam Wade
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a baby doll, a dog and a pencil. Love, Emily Schueneman
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a real truck, a real Santa, a real elf and a toy dump truck. Love, Wyatt Horn
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like fingernails, sharpener and lol dolls. Love, Aleeah Sizemore
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a stuffed animal, markers, two elves and flower pillows. Love, Nevaeh Bethane
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Legos, pillows and markers. Love, Logan Vanhoose
