Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a dog, a cat and a phone.  Love, Lakinzie Stepp

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a unicorn, Dora puzzles and a noodle game.  Love, Kira Mullins

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a tank, a helicopter and a best friend.  Love, Conor Glenn

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a dinosaur, a plane and a helicopter.  Love, Kolton Jewell

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like one hundred markers, a motorcycle and a phone.  Love, Charlie Brandenburg

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a motorcycle, a race car and car lighting.  Love, Kayjian Caudill

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a bologna sandwich, pizza and toy cheese.  Love, Jaxon Lucas

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a cat, food and a doghouse.  Love, Josie Overbee

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a dirt bike, a helicopter and a real phone.  Love, Dakota Spaulding

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a ford truck, dirt bike and a lizard.  Love, Tony Young

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Shopkins, cutie cars and a doll house.  Love, Mikaylae Eversole

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like cars, markers and stuffed animals.  Love, Joshua Fernandes

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a dirt bike, four wheeler and a toy dinosaur.  Love, Liam Wade

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a baby doll, a dog and a pencil.  Love, Emily Schueneman

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a real truck, a real Santa, a real elf and a toy dump truck. Love, Wyatt Horn

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like fingernails, sharpener and lol dolls. Love, Aleeah Sizemore

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a stuffed animal, markers, two elves and flower pillows. Love, Nevaeh Bethane

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Legos, pillows and markers. Love, Logan Vanhoose

