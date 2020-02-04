In Greek mythology, when evil Kings abused their power and position, retribution was dealt swiftly as Zeus the God of law, order and justice, cast down bolts of lightning from Mount Olympus. Well you might say that the Trump presidency has suddenly been struck by its’ own bolt of lightning. Drafts from the new book by Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, reveal that Donald Trump did indeed block the nearly $400 million in congressionally approved military aid to the Ukraine until officials there agreed to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.
But Lindsey Graham, that mint julep-sipping Republican Senator from South Carolina said, “All I can tell you is, from the President’s point view, he did nothing wrong...in his mind”! That’s right folks, President Donald Trump, the most powerful man in the world, with “sole authority” of a Nuclear arsenal that could end all life as we know it...can’t distinguish between right and wrong. Senator Graham is not denying the guilt of Trump’s actions, he’s simply presenting “Insanity” as his new defense.
Which brings us to the Republican led “Senate Un-impeachment Hearings”, where along a partisan party line vote, it was decided that releasing documents from the White House, the State Department, the Budget Office and the Department of Defense was a bad idea. The Senate also voted down the calling of witnesses, especially those with first hand information, like Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, the always good for a laugh Rudy Giuliani, and last but not least, the “Out of the Loop Dupe” V.P. Mike Pence. One would think that Republicans would be all in favor to allow testimony that could prove the innocence of the President, right? Wrong! Because Republicans are well aware that if this bumbling list of stooges were forced to tell the truth and not perjure themselves under oath, their testimonies would not exonerate Donald Trump.
James E. Risch, the Republican Senator from Idaho, was so bored by the whole process, he was sound asleep by 5:00 pm, with 7 hours of testimony yet to be heard! Please don’t wake him, because if he sees his shadow, who knows what might happen. I know 12 hour days can be tough, but Senator if you’re not up to the task, maybe it’s time to step down. Besides for most American workers, falling asleep on the job is a firing offense. I’m reminded of the quote from Upton Sinclair, “It’s hard to get someone to understand something, in which their job depends on them not understanding it”.
All Nations just like all men will have a day of reflection, an hour of reckoning, a moment at the Crossroads, when we must choose between that which is right and that which is wrong. The highways of history are lined with the charred remnants of Great Nations that once stood proud and mighty yet crumbled into dust. Not from the outward attacks of enemies, but from the slow rot and decay within.
Congressman Adam Schiff was correct when he said, “The U.S. Constitution can’t protect us, if right doesn’t matter, if truth doesn’t matter, we are lost”. With a belief that God is on our side, we have fought many hard won battles, but our destiny as a Nation will always depend upon the decisions we make. Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free...John 8:32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.