Lillian J. (Copher) Roberts, age 66, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023 at her home in Booneville, KY. Lillian was born April 30, 1957 in Frenchburg, KY, a daughter to the late Corbett J. Copher and Edith M. (Frye) Copher. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother and retired as a seamstress for BAE Systems. She attended the John 3:16 Church in Travellers Rest, KY.
She is survived by 3 sons; Kenneth (Trina) Roberts, Curtis Roberts and Travis Roberts, all of Booneville, KY, 2 brothers; Walley (Misty) Copher of Salt Lick, KY and Glen (Sharon) Copher of Mt. Sterling, KY, 2 sisters; Janice Crouch of Salt Lick, KY and Donna Armitage of Preston, KY, 3 grandchildren; Sawyer, Bailey and Sophie Roberts along with many other loving family members and friends. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years; Kenneth Roberts, her parents, Corbett and Edith Copher, grandson Colby Kenneth Glenn Roberts and 4 brothers; Douglas, Robert, Sidney and David Copher.
Visitation June 27, 2023 until the time of the funeral services at the Booneville Funeral Home. Burial beside her husband in the Johnson Cemetery in the Spencer Ridge Community of Lee County, KY. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
