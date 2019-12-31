Linda Carol (Estes) Riley, age 69, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital, located in Irvine, KY. Linda was born February 10, 1950, in Oneida, KY, a daughter of the late Virgil and Ola Mae (Farler) Estes. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Ida May Bible Church and had a close personal relationship with God. She adored her family, she loved spending time with her children and grandbabies. She loved cooking for them and especially laughing with them. She is survived by 2 sons; Allen Burton Riley and Chopper (Mary Lou) Riley, both of Beattyville, KY, daughter; Kimberly (Tim) Charles of Irvine, KY, 2 brothers; Bobby Joe (Pearl) Estes and Sammy Lee (Gladys) Estes, both of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister; Patty Ann (AJ) Combs of Beattyville, KY, 7 grandchildren; Trevor, Dylan, Tory, Matthew, Boone, Shelbi and Aaliegha and 1 great-grandchild, Ava, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with her parents; Virgil and Ola Mae, she was preceded in death by her husband; Albert Burton Riley. Visitation: Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services: Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Colburn officiating. Burial: next to her husband in the Riley Cemetery, located in the Delvinta Community of Lee County, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
