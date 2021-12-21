Linda Lucille Moore, wife of Roger Moore, was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on September 20, 1946 to the late Everett Sutton and Daisy Eudell Pendergrass Moore and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on December 14, 2021 at the age of 75 years, 2 months, and 24 days. She was a member of the Miracle Missions Church of the Living God, a homemaker, former bus driver for the Senior Citizens for 10 years, and a former Secretary for the Lee County Judge Executive for six years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Naomi Lynn McPherson and Deborah Denise Collins and husband Christopher of Beattyville, Kentucky; five grandchildren, John Ernest Johnson and wife Katy of Knoxville, Tennessee, Latoya Lynn Kennedy of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brandon Scott McPherson, Hailey Michale Fox and husband Evan, and Celena Nicole Collins and fiancé Jesse all of Beattyville; 11 great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Taylor, Coran, Colin, and Victoria Kennedy, Evie and John K. Johnson, Collin and Cole Hughes, and Saylor and Asher Fox; four brothers, Shelby, Steve, James, and Ray Moore; five sisters, Paula Vanderpool, Ella Jackson, Margaret Kendall, Mary Shelton, and Flois Mayse; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Everett Jr., John, and Doug Moore. Services held December 19th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Moore Cemetery of 1668 Highway 498 of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
