LINDA SUE JONES STONE, the wife of Mark Anthony Stone of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the daughter of the late Jesse and Cleo Spicer Jones, was born in Beattyville, on August 2, 1947 and departed this life in Danville, Kentucky on September 12, 2022 at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 10 days. Mrs. Stone was a retired office manager for Orkin Exterminators.
In addition to her husband Mark, Mrs. Stone is survived by one daughter, Myra Daniell and husband Randy of Hardeeville, South Carolina; one grandson, Tony Westberry of Hardeeville; and one great grandson, Kaiden Westberry of Hardeeville; seven brothers and sisters, James Jones of Beattyville, Mark Jones of Georgia, Sheila Phillips of Stanton, Kentucky, Regina Addison of Richmond, Kentucky, Danny Jones of Dothan, Alabama, Tony Jones and Lisa Dickerson both of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Stone was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sandra Pickar; and two brothers, Larry and Walter Jones.
Services Sept. 17, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Jones Family Cemetery of Old Hopewell Rd North, of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.