Linda Sue (McDaniel) Freeman, age 70, and widow of Anthony Glenn Freeman passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY. Linda was born September 11, 1950 in Oneida, KY, a daughter to late Raleigh and Eunice (Bishop) McDaniel. She was retired from the Owsley County Health Care Center as a nurse’s aide, and loved being with her dog Lucy and working in her flower garden. She is survived by her loving dog Lucy, 3 step children; Christopher Freeman of Irvine, KY, Candy (Ronald) Jackson of Berea, KY, and Kimberly Freeman of Winchester, KY, 1 brother; Letcher McDaniel of Miamisburg, OH, and special caregivers; Frank and Denise McDaniel of Booneville, KY, along with many other loving family members and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by loving husband of 32 years, her parents, 1 son; Donald Jeffery Cockerham, and 1 niece; Karen Current. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 24th, 2021 from 10 AM until 12:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 24th, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rose Roberts officiating. Linda will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Rose and Freeman Cemetery location in Irvine, KY. To leave the family a special message visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
