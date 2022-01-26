Local author Caleb Warner will be hosting a reading and signing of his first published poetry book “A Clouded Mind” on Saturday January 29th 2022 at Happy Top Community Center 1pm-5pm. This event will be free to attend for the public with light refreshments. Books will be available for purchase at this event and can also be found on the following websites/apps: Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, & Nook app.
Photo via Kara Thorpe Editor
