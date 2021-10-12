Local Authorities Look for Missing Man in Lee County

Lee County Emergency Management ,Lee County Search and Rescue and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for Michael Hermon Carder.
Carder left his residence at 326 Ashley Lease Road in Powell County enroute to Koops Grocery on KY 11 North in Lee County on Monday. Carder has not been heard from or seen since.
An aircraft was used over the course of Monday night to cover the approximate 7500 acre search area. A full search operation of the ATV areas will begin Tuesday morning after additional resources arrive on site.
Anyone with information regarding Carder's location is encouraged to call Lee County Communications Center at 606-464-5030 or dial 911. The Lee County Sheriff's Office is handling the missing persons case.
This is a developing story. See updates of this story in print on Wednesday or online on our website at www.beattyvilleenterprise.com
