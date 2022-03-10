Local Business Owner With Beattyville Ties Passes Away

Bunt Gross, a local business owner in Irvine with Beattyville ties, passed away last week.
After the Korean War, Bunt returned to the Lee County area and began working for A.K .Gross in Bear Track. A.K. (Can) Gross helped him get started with his business that thrived for over 50 years, and is still going strong to this day due to the hard work of Bunt. He, also, said, "I learned to do and not what to do in business by Can Gross." (He stated this to the Beattyville Enterprise Publisher-GM several years ago before Bunt's health took a turn for the worse. Butler is the great-granddaughter of A.K. Gross and a distant cousin of Bunt's.)
Delmus (Bunt) Gross, age 82, of Irvine, KY passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 3, 2022. He was born in Beattyville, KY May 28, 1939 to the late Charlie and Emma Gross. He was the owner of Gross Auto Sales in Irvine and had been in the car business for 60 years. He was a successful businessman and truly enjoyed the many friends and acquaintances he made over the years selling cars. He had lived in Estill County all of his life. He attended the Ravenna Nazarene Church.
He is survived by: His wife of 62 years: Emily Gross, 2 sons: Stephen Gross - Irvine, Phillip Gross (Jessica) - Lexington, 3 grandsons: Jacob Gross - Lexington, Jack Gross - Lexington, Gavin Thacker - Irvine, 1 brother: Bob Gross - Dayton, OH
He is also survived by a faithful friend and employee, Gina Arvin. Also, a special cousin, Delmont Gross of Irvine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Kevin Gross, 1 sister, Agnes Cretcher, 2 brothers, Delbert and Ed Gross.
Funeral services conducted Monday, March 7, 12 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. William Owens, Bro. John Anderson and Bro. Bob Mills officiating. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Visitation held Sunday from 6 to 9 PM at the Funeral Home. Pallbearers: Jacob Gross, Jack Gross, Gavin Thacker, Willard Horn, Paul Jernigan and Glendle Flynn. Honorary Pallbearers: Michael Woolery, Delmont Gross, Mike Tuttle, Dwayne Brinegar, Gene Arvin, Ted Brittain, Donnie Tipton, Glen Snowden, Daniel Ramey and all friends and former employees
The family wishes to thank his special caregivers, Joanna Jernigan and Lenna Hunt.
Bunt never forgot Lee County and supported many events that took place in the county. We extend our deepest condolences to the Gross family.
