n an effort to make sure small local businesses are not hit hard during the Covid-19 guidelines, they are still serving customers with restrictions in play.
Don Begley of Don Begley Auto Sales and Service has blocked off areas that customers cannot go to, and has included a special sitting area for his customers.
However, restaurants may be the hardest hit from Covid-19 restrictions, but they won’t if we as a community are proactive in supporting local businesses. Most restaurants have made ways to accommodate these restrictions, because as of 5pm on Monday, March 16th, they will not be able to serve dine-in customers, but never fear, there are options for the residents of the area to still get some good eatin’.
Brenda’s Smoke Shack will be offering carryout and limited delivery. They will, also, be offering package beer as carryout.
The Bobcat Dairy Bar will offer carryout and orders being taken at the pick-up window. They will still be offering specials. You will just need to call them to find out those specials.
Dairy Queen will be keeping normal hours and their drive-thru will still be available.
Los Two Brothers Mexican Restaurant will, also, be offering carryout and delivery within 15 miles of the city limits.
Hilltop Pizza will still be having normal business hours with their normal delivery available. Carryout is available with pick-up at their window.
It is imperative as a resident of this small town to promote and purchase from our local businesses as we can. We will make it through this, but we just have to hold down the fort until then. Stay safe and well. Be sure to help out these businesses and order. The phone numbers are as follows:
Brenda’s Smoke Shack: 606-272-0969
The Bobcat Dairy Bar: 606-464-2702
Los Two Brothers Mexican Restaurant: 606-208-8002
Hilltop Pizza: 606-464-9990
Apple Market/Shell/Subway
606-464-3661 or 606-464-2002
· Bear Track Grocery
606-464-3524
Conveniently Country
606-464-0111
· Dairy Queen
606-464-3242
· Beattyville Food Mart (Valero) Hot Bar
606-464-0337
Jack’s IGA Deli
606-464-2707
· Lee County Rec Center (Pizza)
606-464-2600
Kays Quick Stop
606-464-2787
· Koops Grocery & Deli
606-464-2554
. J & J Mini Mart & Deli
606-208-8005
Call them for their hours and service restrictions.
