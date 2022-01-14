On January 6th the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund of Long Island, NY traveled to Grand Avenue of Beattyville bringing with them two engines and several vans and trailers full of equipment to be donated to Lee County’s volunteer fire departments.
To be specific, this trip included two pumper engines, one hundred sets of turn-out gear, helmets, tools, Hurst unit, pike poles, exhaust fans, boots, sanitizes, hand lights, pagers, saws and other needed items. This foundation has been very significant to the vitality of Lee County’s departments, providing in the past one fire engine which Ben Andrews chief LC VFD stated was the most solid engine they had.
The Fund has also previously donated a rescue apparatus to Jackson Fire Dept. One of the engines donated on Friday was given to Sandy Hook Fire Dept along with the title after their only working pumper was in an accident in November.
Andrews stated that they are considering taking the other engine donated, to Bear Track’s department since they have no reserve engine.
In other LC Volunteer Fire Dept news, the dept has recently released their numbers for the 2021 year and totaled 178 calls.
However, this number is in reality higher due to not all call sheets were completed during times of ice, snow and flooding. Of the calls logged 74 were structure, vehicle or forest fires, 87 were medical related, 7 were alarm systems, 6 were reports of smoke and 4 were gas leaks. For 2021, LC VFD performed 2,734 hours of training.
If you would like to help support the VFD, you can donate to their Gofundme under the title “Supporting Lee County Volunteer Fire Department”.
