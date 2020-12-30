Lacey McIntosh, the baby daughter of Nancy and Jason McIntosh of Beattyville was diagnosed with Leukemia over the holidays. We are asking the community to help this family. Jason and Nancy have three little boys that have needs as well as their parents focus on their baby sister to get better fast.
You have heard me mention many times in the past of the perks of living in a small town, well, let’s show the McIntosh Family one of those perks by rallying together and help this family both financially and through prayer. Let’s not only be Beattyville Strong, let’s be Lacey Strong too!
You can donate and help in several ways. You can go to Farmers State Bank where an account is set up under Nancy McIntosh’s name. There is a GoFundMe account on Facebook too. Also, there are several auctions happening online to help raise money for this lovely family. Allie Marshall is auctioning off a cake on Facebook. Michelle Wise is, also, auctioning off a cake on Facebook. Katherine Stout and Derek Begley are auctioning off tools on Facebook. Please, go online to look at ways you can help today. Also, be mindful of the auction ending dates too.
This hits close to home, because Mason and my son are the same age and attend school together. They have done so since Head Start. So, from my family and everyone here at The Beattyville Enterprise, we are sending much love and prayers to the McIntosh family, and we are believing that Lacey will be back home in good ole Beattyville soon....HAPPY AND HEALTHY! #LACEYSTRONG!
