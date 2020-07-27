be

Native to Lee County, Lisa Peercy Buchanan (left) and Casey Land Bales (right) were awarded the Clinical Nurse Excellence Award for 2020 while working at the Center for Advanced Surgery at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.  The Clinical Nurse Excellence Award recognizes nursing service members who routinely go above and beyond, and demonstrates excellence in their role as an integral member of the KY Healthcare team. Lisa is the daughter of Carl and Carolyn Peercy; and Casey is the daughter of Jesse II and Paula Land. Together they would like to extend their gratitude for all the support they’ve received during these unprecedented times.  

