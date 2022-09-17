Congrats to the following students who made the Dean’s List this summer at University of the Cumberlands: Amber Smith, Keasha Tolson, Gabrielle Bowman and Amber Maul all of Owsley Co. and LeAnna Chambers and Lori Lewis both of Beattyville.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Also, Congratulations to Edna Taylor of Booneville, KY, on making the Summer 2022 President’s List.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President’s List automatically make the Dean’s List, since the Dean’s List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5)
