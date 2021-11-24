Local Moonshiners Gone Retail

   Local Moonshiners, Teresa Coomer Mays and Donnie Benton of Lee County, that have appeared on Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners”, launched their popular Huckleberry Moonshine for retail consumption, all thanks to Neely Family Distillery that also has Owsley County ties. Congrats to our favorite Moonshiners, Beattyville Hillbillies; Teresa and Donnie!

Recommended for you