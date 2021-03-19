Local Officials Trying to Find Ways for More Funds

On Wednesday, Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill Jr and Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble along with Breathitt Magistrate Roy Darrell Herald, and Beattyville Enterprise GM-Editor Jessica L Butler met with Kandie Adkinson, the Administrative Section Supervisor in the Secretary of State's office in Frankfort.
She went over the Breathitt and Lee surveys along with the city surveys to see if they were correct in order to receive additional money from FEMA and other funds like road repairs, etc. for their areas.
This meeting was organized by State Rep Bill Wesley.
