On Saturday, Wolfe County and Powell County Search & Rescue help a person that has fallen when the person lost their grip while scaling one of the trees at Grays Arch, taking a 20-30 foot fall to the ground. The individual was able to walk away uninjured.
The Wolfe and Powell County Search & Rescue was called out again on Sunday to the same area. Red STAR- Red River Gorge Special Treatment, Access and Rescue met them at the trail head to search for a hiker with a reported lower extremity injury.
The hiker was assisted into a private vehicle and self transported.
Lee County Search & Rescue was called to assist in the Red River Gorge to help an injured hiker on Rock Garden Trail on Sunday, as well.
All hikers received minor to no injuries.
