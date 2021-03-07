Local Shrine Club Gives $5000 for Children's Hospital Transport

Lee County Shrine Club presents $5000 to Oleika Shrine Temple to aid in transportation of children to Shriner Hospitals. 

President Wes Reece gives check to Potentate. Given this day 2/23/21.

