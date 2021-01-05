The Downtown Beattyville Alliance and it’s partners the Beattyville Lee County Tourism & The Boneyard Hollow are excited to announce that the Farmer’s Market season for 2021 is officially going to start on January 7th.
During 2020 the enthusiasm that has been built between customers and vendors at the market has encouraged us to work together to provide an opportunity to continue the market and get an early start.
For the next six months, January through June, the Market located at 26 Hwy 52 Beattyville (in the Boneyard Building across from Shell) will be open every Thursday & Friday of each week and the second Saturday of each month. The hours of the market will be 9am – 4pm.
Our area has many local artisans and crafters; our goal is to provide an opportunity for them to showcase their talents and for our local farmers to have a place to sell their fresh produce.
We also want to provide everyone with an opportunity to buy local products as often as we can.
There will continue to be all kinds of great items to shop for including vegetables, fruits, baked goods, soaps, masks, jewelry, wood products, and more. At our market, you hand your money to the person right in front of you who grew or made the products and that is a good feeling!
Thank you to all who supported our local farmers, bakers & makers in 2020 and we hope you will continue in 2021.
If you have any questions about becoming a part of the market please contact: Teresa Mays tmays@beattyville.org 606-567-7703 or Dedra Brandenburg dederlb@icloud.com 606-464-5038.
