Do you make or bake something you feel is unique to Beattyville/Lee County? AND would you like three months free rent at the Locally Made Farmers Market? If so, here is your chance!
Beattyville is a vibrant community located near the Red River Gorge and Natural Bridge State Park. It is rich in history, natural beauty, and is ripe for local bakers and makers to capitalize on the many visitors that come into the area looking for that unique local product to purchase. Also, we have seen an increase these days from LOCAL people wanting LOCAL products.
This competition will identify an individual who has an idea that will promote our community and a bring a new product to our market for the 2021 season. Products can be: food items, arts and craft items, wearables.
Applications for this product competition will be accepted through February 15th 2021. The winner will be announced on March 1st. The winner will receive three months free vendor space at the Locally Made Farmers Market (value $150.00) Participants will be required to do a video presentation describing your product and how it was made for the Judges to view and consider. If you need assistance with the video, please let us know. We have a total of five judges for this competition.
Rules: products must be handmade, home grown, and produced in Beattyville/Lee County or a county that touches Lee County. It must be themed to Beattyville/Lee County, highlighting something unique about it; such as the river, rock climbing, hiking, biking etc. just use your imagination. For questions please contact: Teresa Mays 606-567-7703 tmays@beattyville.org Or Dedra Brandenburg 606-464-5038 dederlb@icloud.com
