Locally Owned Positive Attraction Soaps Co. Wins 2nd Place Invest 606 Pitch Competition

     Invest 606 have chosen their winners for the 2022 pitch competition! Trevor and Samantha Stovall with FTD Bakery won the $15,000 Grand Prize; Vickie and Sarah Crabtree with Positive Attraction Soaps and Chelsey Mayse of Tipper Valley Farm split $8,000 as second place winners; Mandi Fugate Sheffel of Read Spotted Newt and Stephen Prosser of Hazard Coffee Company split $4,000 as third place winners; Erik Hubbard of Backroads of Appalachia won the $2,000 Community Development Impact Award. All other Finalists were awarded $1,000 by the judges. 

      Invest 606 is a non-profit with a mission to catalyze business growth in the 606 by connecting entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed today and grow tomorrow. They envision a vibrant Eastern Kentucky where people enjoy living and working.

Recommended for you