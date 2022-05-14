University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates. Participants in this year's commencement ceremonies included graduates from 49 states and territories and the countries of Canada, India, Brazil, Spain, New Zealand, and Italy, among others. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees from Cumberlands that weekend.
Sammie Centers of Rogers (41365), who completed their Education Specialist in Principal.
Matthew Coleman of Beattyville (41311), who completed their Master of Science in Strategic Management
Heather Cornett of Booneville (41314), who completed their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling
Skyler Stamper of Booneville (41314), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching
Justin Peters of Booneville (41314), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology
