be

 University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates. Participants in this year's commencement ceremonies included graduates from 49 states and territories and the countries of Canada, India, Brazil, Spain, New Zealand, and Italy, among others. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees from Cumberlands that weekend.

   Sammie Centers of Rogers (41365), who completed their Education Specialist in Principal.

       Matthew Coleman of Beattyville (41311), who completed their Master of Science in Strategic Management

      Heather Cornett of Booneville (41314), who completed their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling

     Skyler Stamper of Booneville (41314), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

       Justin Peters of Booneville (41314), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology

 

Recommended for you