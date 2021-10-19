LOFTIS SPENCER, the husband of Brenda Carol Deaton Spencer of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Porter and Naomi Spencer was born in Lee County, Kentucky on June 26, 1935 and departed this life at his home in Lee County on October 12, 2021 at the age of 86 years, 3 months and 16 days. He was a Vietnam Veteran and retired Food Service Specialist of the United States Army, a licensed electrician, carpenter, and restaurant owner, as well as an upholstery teacher. He was also a former Kiwanis member, a member of the Masonic Proctor Lodge # 213, a Shriner, and the VFW. Loftis leaves behind his loving wife, Brenda; four children, Steve Bowman of Beattyville, Kentucky, Mark Bowman of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Wallace Bowman and Diana Spencer both of Beattyville; one adopted daughter, Brianna Bowman of Booneville, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Tyler, Stephanie, Chase, and Mark Bowman, Kayla West, Hailey Childers, and Brandon and McKenzie Bowman; five great grandchildren; one sister, Dana Cundiff of Beattyville; one brother, Russell Spencer of Georgetown; a special friend, Jalia McIntosh of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Loftis was preceded in death by two sons, Lofty and Anthony; four brothers, Wilgus, Kenneth, Roy, and Willard; two sisters, Mary Magdaline and Izola; and one grandson, Draven Bowman. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Checks can be sent to the International Headquarters office: Shriners Hospitals for Children Attn: Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607 OR you can donate online by visiting https://lovetotherescue.org/
Services held Oct. 14th- 15th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Mike Spencer officiating. Burial Chester Deaton Cemetery of Brush Creek Rd. of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
