 LOIS ESTES BOWMAN, the widow of Norris Estes and Earl Bowman, and the daughter of the late John and Mary Ellen Epperson Smith, was born in Bell County, Kentucky on June 19, 1933 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on March 25, 2020 at the age of 86 years, 9 months and 6 days. She was a former caregiver to many people and a member of the Mt. Olive Christian Church.Mrs. Bowman is survived by three children, Annette Estes and Darren Wert of Erlanger, Kentucky, Sherry Spugnardi and husband Don of Lexington, Kentucky, and Darrell Estes and wife Amber of Danville, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Lori Reichard (Nick), Kendra Russell (Toby), Tara Caldwell (Devin), Kimberly Traft (Josh), Lauren Withrow (Tyson), Taylor Estes, and Tanner Davis (Chris); her great grandchildren, Ray Dietz III, Chase Dietz, Quenton Bowman, Breslyn Setters, Nate and Emilia Reichard, Hunter Withrow, and Katelyn Caldwell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Burial at Estes Family Cemetery of Highway 52 West Beattyville. A private family service was held. Donations suggested to Mt. Olive Christian Church. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you