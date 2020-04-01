LOIS ESTES BOWMAN, the widow of Norris Estes and Earl Bowman, and the daughter of the late John and Mary Ellen Epperson Smith, was born in Bell County, Kentucky on June 19, 1933 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on March 25, 2020 at the age of 86 years, 9 months and 6 days. She was a former caregiver to many people and a member of the Mt. Olive Christian Church.Mrs. Bowman is survived by three children, Annette Estes and Darren Wert of Erlanger, Kentucky, Sherry Spugnardi and husband Don of Lexington, Kentucky, and Darrell Estes and wife Amber of Danville, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Lori Reichard (Nick), Kendra Russell (Toby), Tara Caldwell (Devin), Kimberly Traft (Josh), Lauren Withrow (Tyson), Taylor Estes, and Tanner Davis (Chris); her great grandchildren, Ray Dietz III, Chase Dietz, Quenton Bowman, Breslyn Setters, Nate and Emilia Reichard, Hunter Withrow, and Katelyn Caldwell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Burial at Estes Family Cemetery of Highway 52 West Beattyville. A private family service was held. Donations suggested to Mt. Olive Christian Church. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Toughest day: 114 new cases, 7 deaths related to COVID-19
- Funeral industry challenged
- Emergency declared in Pineville
- BREAKING NEWS - Union College Cancels Traditional Commencement; Virtual Ceremony in the Works
- Schools extend closure
- Gov. Beshear Limits Out-of-State Travel, Offers 10-Step Plan to Fight Virus
- Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Closed Until Further Notice
- Thank a bus driver and food service employees!
- Jackson City School meal delivery information
- People Are Fleeing to Appalachia to Escape COVID-19: PLEASE STOP!!!
Latest News
- LOIS ESTES BOWMAN
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Courthouse comments by LC Judge Exec Caudill
- Lee County Takes to Social Media to Share How some are Coping with Pandemic
- WHEN YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN, WE ARE THERE WITH YOU.
- Walmart to hire more than 3,300 associates in Kentucky, announces $550 million in special bonuses nationwide
- Jackson Energy Continues to Put Safety First While Caring for its Members
- People Are Fleeing to Appalachia to Escape COVID-19: PLEASE STOP!!!
Most Popular
Articles
- People Are Fleeing to Appalachia to Escape COVID-19: PLEASE STOP!!!
- Supreme Court issues new amendments to order limiting in-person court proceedings, extends restrictions to April 24
- Surgeon General has coronavirus warning: 'This week, it's going to get bad'
- Governor's executive order bans social gatherings, includes churches
- KENTUCKY RIVER MEDICAL CENTER IMPLEMENTS Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions
- Gov. Beshear: Strong Actions Required to Protect Kentuckians from COVID-19
- LEE COUNTY Emergency Declaration
- K-PREP test suspended; remaining school year in jeopardy
- Courthouse Comments By Chuck Caudill Jr Lee County Judge Executive
- Jackson Energy Continues to Put Safety First While Caring for its Members
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.