Lois Young Gentry, the daughter of the late Johnny and Bertha Newton Young, was born in Ravenna, Kentucky on March 25, 1945 and departed this life at her home in Fairfield, Ohio on November 1, 2022 at the age of 77 years, 7 months and 7 days. She was a former aircraft engine inspector for General Electric for over 20 years. Mrs. Gentry is survived by two sisters, Joyce Treadway and Carolyn Flannery; a brother, Ernie Slone, Jr.; several nieces and nephews, Jeff Mainous, Melissa Finke, Melanie Vickers and Meritta Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. No services scheduled at this time.
