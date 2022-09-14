Lola W. Whitacre, 91, of Vine Grove, KY, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Signature Healthcare At North Hardin. Lola loved her family, gardening (especially roses), fishing, cooking and her faith in Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L Whitacre; two sons, Michael D Whitacre, Stanley A Whitacre and four grandchildren, Darrell, Christopher, Christian and Stanley.
She is survived by her children, Tammy (Bruce) Pinckney, of Vine Grove; Deborah Sue Brown of Vine Grove; Melanie Campbell of Lexington, IN; Patricia Spangler of Elizabethtown, KY; a son, Jesse (Kim) Whitacre of Vine Grove; a brother Larry (Patricia) Longworth; a daughter-in-law, Kathy. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shawn, Dennis (Lori), Christie, Nathan, Tracy (Ray), Jeff (Tammy), Josh (Amber); twelve great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held September 6, 2022 at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Johannesburg Boulware officiating. Burial in the Vine Grove Cemetery in Vine Grove Funeral home.
