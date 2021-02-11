Long Time Local Real Estate Broker with Lee County Ties Passes Away

Ronald Charles Newlin, age 76, of Peyton Avenue in Irvine, passed away in his sleep Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 6, 1944 in Lee County and was the son of the late Virgil Gross and Myrtle Pierson Newlin.
He served in the United States Army and was a real estate broker and owner of Ron Newlin Realty. He attended the New Direction Spiritual Center and Hope Worship Center.
He is survived by his wife: Sherry Rice Newlin; 2 sons: Ronald C. Newlin, II - Irvine and Dustin Wagers (Stephanie) Newlin - Ft. Worth, TX; 1 brother: Danny Newlin - Nicholasville; 2 grandchildren: Joelle Hayden and Katelyn Jones; 2 nephews: Chris & Eric Newlin, and many extended family members and friends.
Visitation for the public was held Sunday, February 7, from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Harlen Gilbert with burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.
Ronald is the cousin of The Beattyville Enterprise columnist, Betty Crabtree, and Jessica Butler. He will be greatly missed.
