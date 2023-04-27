On Thursday, April 20th, the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular, monthly meeting with all magistrates in attendance.
Regular session notes consisted of the following:
-New Solid Waste Coordinator Mitch Cornelius stated that Solid Waste receipts for the month of March were approximately $46k (+).
-The LC Road Dept. reported that they are currently doing their mowing prior to the Memorial Day weekend/holiday.
- 106 runs have been made in April (per date of meeting) by LC EMS and collected $59k (+) in payments.
- Scott Jackson Mayor/Economic Development stated Bill McGee who purchased the old Beattyville Elementary has informed Jackson that they will be renovating the building by phases into a high end Air BNB with retail and dining. Plans for the gym are currently undecided.
- For tourism, Deidra Brandenburg reported that 300 climbers visited the area approximately two weeks ago for a competition in Miller Fork. She also informed the court that the 1st Friday in May will kick off the weekly downtown cruise- ins/car shows and on May 11th, the Farmer’s Market is planning to have a grand opening in their new location across from the Post Office on Main Street (former Red River Tattoos & Art Factory location/building).
-Sandy Gay reported she has retired from LC Conservation but has also filled the vacant seat of the late Ronnie Brandenburg on the board. Pattie Noe has taken Sandy’s former position at the Conservation office. Gay and Noe was present at the meeting to give a required update/progress report to the court.
- Sandy Gay was also present at the meeting to stand in for America In Bloom or “Beattyville In Bloom”. AIB is hoping to do a butterfly garden at the courthouse as they recently did at the nursing home. This will consist of plants and flowers that attract butterflies and also seating. According to Gay, the nursing home residents were able to participate in a butterfly release when their garden was put in.
Gay suggested that the court can sponsor the garden with $250 being the top sponsorship and $50 being the lowest. AIB would be in charge of the majority of maintenance for the garden. No decisions were made on the garden or sponsorships, but Judge Mays stated he would get with Sandy on the matter or attend AIB’s next meeting.
Judge Exec Mays stated he would like to see one of the gardens also put in at Happy Top.
The following agenda items were approved:
- LC Fiscal Court will donate $250 to Operation Unite for a Basketball Camp with former UK player Jarrod Polson.
- LC Fiscal Court approved a pay increase for Vickie Charles to $13.00 per hr. for added duties of the court.
- LC Fiscal Court approved full time hiring of LC Deputy Steven Shackleford at $16 per hr.
- LC Fiscal Court approved the hiring of Troy Brandenburg part time court security at $15 per hr.
- LC Fiscal Court approved the hiring of Athena Voyles part time dispatcher at $11 per hr.
- LC Fiscal Court approved a $1 raise for Brian Dunn after obtaining a CDL making his pay $15 per hr.
- LC Fiscal Court approved full time hiring of Nate Lair of $12.50 per hr.
- LC Fiscal Court approved pay increase of $14 per hr. To Larry Ross due to change in department roles.
- The Splash Pad at Happy Top will open Memorial Day Weekend, tentatively.
Before the close of meeting, Judge Mays informed the magistrates that tough decisions will soon need to be made in regards to the county ambulance service. Mays stated the service has been ‘basically’ running on ARCA funds for the past so many years and other federal funds. Mays stated to the Magistrates “that moneys dwindling away.” Mays stated he wanted to put it out there, that decisions will need to made and things done quickly in order to create some revenue.
According to Pearl Spencer, the ambulance service is over a million dollar enterprise and that cost will only go up. Spencer also stated that one great help has been that Medicaid recently discovered they had underpaid the county starting back in 2019 and have been making payments compensating for the error in the amount of $11k per month.
However, those payments will be finished beginning with 2024. When asked by Magistrate Brandenburg, what the biggest expense in the ambulance budget is, Spencer stated it was salaries and that “billing was great” but the service is only averaging a little over 100 runs per month. According to Mays, most runs are Medicare/Medicaid runs and they pay approximately a third of what private insurances pay. Mays stated, the pay on the medicaid/medicare runs are nowhere near what it costs the county to make the runs.
Blake Slone and Mays recently met with a representative of Rand Paul to discuss how this dilemma is putting counties “in the hole” as put by Mays. Mays stated Lee County does need their ambulance service, especially being a county with no hospital and that they are trying to figure out the best possible way to keep the service. Mays has previously discussed the possibility of creating a taxing district although according to him, is not popular or favored with citizens and that he does not enjoy paying them himself. Mays stated multiple counties who are being served with private companies have recently been dropped by the companies.
Mays along with other court members are currently trying to figure out the best possible plan to present to the Magistrates on this matter. No materials were presented at April’s meeting nor decisions made and only discussion was had. Spencer stated that in no way, can she do a budget with the ambulance service next year with the way figures currently are. Mays stated he was going to look into the possibility of putting the opioid settlement monies that the county was awarded, towards the ambulance budget. Mays stated this will not fix all the issues but will help until they can make any final decisions.
Questions can be answered by contacting the office of LC Judge Executive Steve Mays at 464.4100.
