Archie Wathen, a longtime Lee County businessman, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 after a lengthy illness.
Archie began his business career with an electric shop by his parents’ denim shop in Beattyville that led to him building most of the duplexes in West Beattyville (Slabtown) and for Beattyville Housing. He also built Druthers Restaurant that later became Dairy Queen, including the Travel Wise Motel behind it. His building resume included many inground swimming pools in the area too.
In his younger years, he helped with clean-up efforts, including body removal of some, from the fire that happened in 1977 due to a tanker truck crash on the corner of Main Street.
Archie went on to obtain his commercial pilot’s license and loved flying his R-22 helicopter.
Archie Boyd Wathen, son of the late Andrew Boyd Wathen and Geraldine McGuire Bowman, was born in Lexington, KY on March 12, 1951 and passed away peacefully in Lexington, KY on March 15, 2023 at the age of 72 years and 3 days. He was an Independent Contractor for 48 years, owning several successful businesses in Beattyville and the Lee County area. Archie leaves behind his two sons, Greg and Byron Wathen both of Beattyville, KY; one beloved granddaughter, Macy Amelia Wathen of Gray Hawk, KY ; sister, Janice (Allan) Stephens of Florence, KY; brother, Paul Wayne (Judy) Wathen of Beattyville, KY; sister, Emily Wilson of Crittenden, KY; niece, Kristy (Tom) Wathen-Pyles of Dunedin, FL; and two nephews, Joe (Amanda) Wilson and Zach (Katie) Wilson both of Crittenden, KY.
A very heartfelt THANK YOU to Sheila Wathen of Beattyville, KY whose compassion and loving devotion to Archie in the last months of his illness gave him the comfort and peace he so desperately needed. Donations can be made to the Bluegrass Hospice Care. They truly were a blessing for Dad during what would be his last flight up into the sky. Pallbearers will be former longtime employees of Dad’s, who were just like family to him and our family: Brian Johnson, Sean Flanigan, Johnny Olinger, Charles Coomer, Brian Morris, Kevin Drake, Nick Webb, Nels Addison, and James Addison. Services held March 19th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: White Ash Cemetery of White Ash Road of Lee Co. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
