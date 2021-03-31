   Lonnie Gipson, age 67, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Lonnie was born August 15, 1953 in Leslie County, KY, a son to the late Raleigh and Emmilee Gipson. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, and in his free-time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars. 

    He is survived by his wife; Vickie Gipson of Booneville, KY, 3 daughters; Kathy Sue Gipson of Indiana, Lonnettea Jo (Jack) Cottrell, and Lonnie (Kenzie) Gipson both of KY, 2 step-daughters; Mischelle Green & April (Marvin) Lawson both of Kentucky, 3 brothers; Earnie Gipson of Florida, Michael (Billie) Gipson, and Timothy (Julie) Gipson both of Ohio, 1 sister; Kathleen (Corky) Vetten of North Carolina, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends.  Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 brother; Raleigh Lee Gipson, and his beloved K-9 companions; Susie & Dixie. 

    A memorial service was held Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home, with military honors beginning at 2:00 PM. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Lonnie Gipson, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you