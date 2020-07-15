In 2019 the World Health Organization, in conjunction with the World Bank group, issued a report based on the findings of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board. The main purpose of this international panel of experts was to assess the world’s ability to respond and protect itself from health emergencies. Countries were evaluated on prevention, detection, response training, emergency preparedness, Bio-security, epidemiology workforce, and a health care system that could not only treat the sick but also protect the front-line health care workers.
Out of the 195 countries surveyed, the United States ranked #1 with a score of 83.5%, and at 77.9% the U.K. placed second. Followed by the Netherlands at 75.6%, Australia at 75.5% and Canada at 75.3% rounding out the top five. North Korea ranked 193 with a score of 17.5%, Somalia was 194th at 16.6% and at 195th place with a score of 16.2, was Equatorial Guinea. In a statement The Global Health Security Index (GHS) said that “most countries are not prepared for a globally catastrophic biological event and that no country is fully prepared for an epidemic and every country has important gaps to fill”.
Although there was work to be done, as the old saying goes, things looked good on paper for the United States, but what a difference a pandemic can make. In six months the U.S. ranking has fallen sharply, we now lead the world in the number of Covid-19 cases at almost 3 million, and more than 130,000 deaths. The death toll currently stands at 977 for China, 283 for South Korea and only 7 Covid-19 deaths for Hong Kong. One must ask how could things could go so terribly wrong for the United States? In a word...Leadership.
What do President Donald Trump, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson have in common? They tragically down played the severity of Covid-19, ignored every warning from scientist and epidemiology experts, and without implementing a National Plan of response every opportunity that could have saved thousands of lives was unforgivably squandered.
On January 23rd, the World Health Organization warned that all countries were at risk of a Covid-19 epidemic, telling them to get prepared for containment, with active surveillance and early detection, isolation case management and contact tracing. But Donald Trump said that this was just another democratic hoax to hurt his 2020 reelection campaign. Now six months later the United States is still without a National plan for tracking and tracing. In the past week alone 21 states have set all time case records for the Coronavirus, with new hot spot epicenters in Texas, California, Arizona and Georgia. Yet Trump continues to pull numbers out of thin air and claims that 99% of cases are totally harmless and soon the virus will just disappear.
Former Food and Drug Administrator, Scott Gottlieb says that as a Nation we are right back were we were at the peak of the epidemic. If the world ever had a wake up call this is it, and remarkably the two countries that were ranked to be the best prepared to handle such a pandemic have proven to be the biggest failures. At least Boris Johnson has started to acknowledge his mistakes, and now says that Covid-19 has been an absolute nightmare for the country and a disaster for Great Britain. No such clarity for our boy Donald, who is still lashing out at Governors that implemented stay-at-home orders, accusing the media of manufacturing “Hysteria” and that those Godless democrats are only out to destroy the country.
The United States has historically taken a leadership role in coordinating a global response to a crisis, but no longer. The world is not seeking or asking the U.S. for guidance but instead countries like Europe, Africa, Italy, Asia and even Latin America are now turning to China for help. Donald Trump has shamelessly turned the White House into his own playhouse, ordering in Big Macs, ranting at the television news broadcast, and making nonsensical Presidential tweets at all hours of the night. It turns out that all of the leadership skills that little Donnie bragged about possessing are not worth the paper they’re printed on. As always please stay safe my friends.
